This year’s Plymouth Memorial Day program looked a little different as the in-person program went virtual in light of the COVID-19 guidelines. The program, which aired May 22 on CCX, included a welcome by Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje, speakers, a musical presentation and the closing with taps performed by Jim Heimerl of the Hamel VFW. Retired U.S. Army Colonel Terry Branham spoke about honoring the fallen and keeping remembrance alive and Jennifer Rodgers, president of Plymouth Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, talked about honoring the memory of the fallen by caring for the families. Chaplain Phillip Winn Jr. gave the invocation and benediction. Armstrong High School senior Sara Shiff sang “America the Beautiful” and Wayzata High School senior Erin Anderson read the poem “In Flanders Fields.” To watch the program online, visit ccxmedia.org/cities/plymouth-memorial-day-event.
Plymouth Memorial Day program airs online
Kristen Miller
Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@ecm-inc.com
