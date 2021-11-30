(Photo courtesy of the city of Plymouth)
Plymouth city staff and elected officials meet with members of the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee Nov. 18 at Wayzata Meadow Ridge Elementary along County Road 47 in Plymouth as part of its bonding tour. Officials illustrated why Plymouth is seeking $20 million in state bonding funds for public safety improvements. The Plymouth City Council recently approved a jurisdictional transfer from the county to the city, that will pave the way for the first phase of construction to commence in 2022. Pictured are: Plymouth City Council Member Ned Carroll, Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje, House District 44A Rep. Ginny Klevorn (DFL-Plymouth) Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee Chair Rep. Fue Lee (DFL-Minneapolis), and Plymouth City Council Member Nick Roehl.
