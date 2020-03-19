Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje officially declared a state of local emergency in Plymouth Thursday, March 19 in response to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
A local emergency declaration allows Plymouth’s Emergency Management Team to request and coordinate necessary aid and resources from county and state partners, as needed. It also permits the city to quickly and efficiently mobilize available resources, conduct immediate purchasing and contracting, and take other necessary actions to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community.
The mayor’s declaration takes immediate effect, which in part states:
“This declaration of a local emergency will invoke the city’s disaster plan and authorize appropriate community containment and mitigation strategies. Those portions of the plan that are necessary for response to and recovery from the emergency are hereby authorized. To the extent that existing state laws and city policies and procedures impede an efficient response or compliance with federal and state directives or recommendations, the city manager, emergency management director, and their designees are hereby authorized to suspend compliance with those existing laws and pertinent policies and procedures as authorized by the governor’s Declaration and State Statute 12.32, and to take those actions deemed necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare.”
The declaration follows a March 13 executive order by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, which declared a peace time emergency.
The Plymouth City Council is expected to extend the emergency declaration at its March 24 meeting.
For the latest information about the city’s response to coronavirus, visit plymouthmn.gov/coronavirus.
