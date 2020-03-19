Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.