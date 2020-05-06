Two natives of the Twin Cities west metro are doing their part during the pandemic to help feed homeless residents on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
Brad Kukral, a 2002 Wayzata High School graduate, has lived in Maui for nine years. His friend, Steven Calkins, a 2006 Maple Grove High School graduate, decided to move to Maui around five years ago.
The two were recently furloughed from their retail and resort jobs as many businesses were ordered to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With residents told to stay home and tourists no longer filling the beaches and streets, Kukral said the number of homeless people in their town of Lahaina quickly became very visible.
Kukral said they were worried about how the island’s homeless residents were going to survive without handouts from tourists or leftover food from restaurants. Kukral also recalled an incident at his local grocery store during which a homeless man got in trouble for attempting to steal two packages of beef jerky.
“I went inside and I grabbed him a bento box of eggs and sausage and rice and brought it out to him,” Kukral said. “I just walked up to him, gave him the food and told him, ‘We’re going to do something for you. We’re going to help you out.’”
The next day, Kukral and Calkins decided to cook 15 meals to hand out to unsheltered residents on what’s typically the busiest street in their town. The pair shared their efforts in a Facebook group called Maui Helping Maui and quickly found support through donations of food.
“We picked up those donations and ended up making 20 meals the second night,” Kukral said.
The third night, the pair met up with an outreach worker from a group of organizations working to help the homeless called Maui Rapid Response. A ride-along with the worker provided a look at other areas of the island where homeless people were in need.
“I quickly turned to Steve and he looked at me. We were both thinking the same thing: We needed more meals,” Kukral said.
That night, they prepared 42 meals. By the end of the week, they were putting together and delivering around 100 meals every day.
Support from the community also grew, with volunteers helping prepare and deliver meals. Blue Moon Café, a restaurant in the town of Kihei, donated the use of its kitchen to make the food. The owner of a community garden on the island also set aside a small plot of land so that produce could be grown for the outreach project.
Four weeks into their effort, around 5,400 meals have been delivered to unsheltered people around Maui in the towns of Lahaina, Kahului, Paia, Wailuku and Kihei. And donations of food and supplies to help safely deliver the meals continue to come in from businesses. Community organizations in the area have also reached out to help provide information on where meals are needed.
The name for the overall effort is Hungry Homeless Heroes Hawaii. Kukral and Calkins were quick to note that the “heroes” in the title does not refer to themselves, or even the volunteers who have joined in the outreach work.
“We’re talking about the actual unsheltered community because our vision is to have them be the biggest part of our organization,” Calkins said. “They’re going to help each other through all of this. … It’s all about them, not us.”
Calkins said several homeless residents have already been helping in the garden and have joined them in the kitchen and while delivering meals.
“They’ve already become a pretty big part of the organization. And as we grow ... our bigger vision is to get a soup kitchen in each one of these cities on the island that’s essentially run by the unsheltered population, where they can have a safe place to go eat, shower, clean up and have lockers,” he said.
Calkins said he hopes their efforts will inspire others to try and replicate what the project has been able to accomplish so far.
“We want to use this as an outlet to really be part of a permanent solution for the unsheltered communities – and not just in Hawaii,” Calkins said. “We want to start a blueprint that could be replicated in any area in the world.”
To learn more about the project, visit the Facebook page for Hungry Homeless Heroes Hawaii at facebook.com/hungryhomelessheroes.
