The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified Gregory Michael Schneider, 65, of Plymouth, as the victim of the fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash just before 9 p.m. April 28 along County Road 24 near 32nd Avenue North in Plymouth.

According to the report, Schneider died at North Memorial Health Hospital of blunt force injuries.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in the case and booked at the Hennepin County Jail for criminal vehicular homicide, pending formal charges by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

According to the Plymouth Police Department, the Golden Valley Police Department located the vehicle a few hours after the crash. 

Recommended for you

Load comments