Bjorn Bolton Iverson, 36, of Plymouth, has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting at least eight women, including a minor, dating back to 2012. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and nine counts of possession of pornography, including child pornography.
In September, Plymouth Police Department officers spoke to an adult female, who reported being sexually assaulted by Iverson in August after being lured to his house to discuss working with him on a live-stream music performance.
The criminal complaint outlines similar allegations by seven other victims, including one who was 17 at the time. The complaint also stated Iverson allegedly used another victim’s name to create a profile on a dating app “in order to lure women to having sex with him.”
During search warrant executed in September, investigators uncovered several hard drives and computer storage devices in Iverson's car and bedroom with video evidence, including that with the minor, according to the complaint. The complaint also indicates a ninth victim has come forward.
Iverson was arrested in October and posted bail set at $200,000, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office. New charges were applied Jan. 7, in which Iverson must post an additional $200,000 by Friday, Jan. 17.
Iverson’s next court appearance is set for Jan. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.