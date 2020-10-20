The City of Plymouth has launched a new survey to collect public comment about which types of amenities and attractions the public would prefer for the city’s central corridor – Plymouth City Center.
The survey asks participants to share their preferences and feedback regarding community gathering places, outdoor dining venues, multi-family housing, and bicycle and pedestrian improvements. Survey participants may choose from an array of photos and descriptions in each category, select their favorites and leave comments.
The survey is the next step in a community engagement initiative to help shape the future of Plymouth City Center.
To complete the preference survey, visit plymouthmn.gov/citycenter.
Known as City Center 2.0, the project is part of a 2019 Plymouth City Council goal to update the vision for Plymouth’s central corridor by exploring options for continued development and redevelopment, while carefully considering land use to ensure a well-planned community with a varied tax base.
The project will examine place-making efforts, beautification and safety, as well as pursue public-private partnerships to bring additional community activities and uses to the area.
For more information or to sign up for eNotify email updates about the project, visit plymouthmn.gov/citycenter.
