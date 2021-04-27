Valor Place

(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Valor Place will provide rental housing for U.S. military veterans and their families. The two-unit development is expected to be finished late fall of 2021.

The Plymouth Housing and Redevelopment Authority is set to break ground this month on Valor Place, a twin home for veterans at the northeast corner of Rockford Road and Fernbrook Lane, and seeks community support.

Owned and managed by the HRA, the two rental units will be available to veterans and their families who meet income limits and other eligibility requirements. Each unit will be about 1,800 square feet and feature three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full kitchen and a two-car garage. The development is expected to be finished late fall of 2021.

According to Wilder Research, 46% of veterans noted a shortage in affordable housing as the primary barrier to finding a stable place to live.

“There are more than 50,000 veterans living in Hennepin County,” said HRA Manager Jim Barnes. “The need for affordable and accessible housing for veterans is substantial.”

The HRA is seeking financial support to construct Valor Place. To make a tax-deductible donation online or by mail, visit plymouthmn.gov/valorplace.

The HRA has partnered with several area organizations to complete Valor Place, including home builder Charles Cudd Co. and Outreach Development Corporation, a local nonprofit with a history of affordable housing partnerships in Plymouth and surrounding communities.

Visit plymouthmn.gov/valorplace to learn more about the project.

