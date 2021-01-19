The Plymouth Fire Department reminds residents of the importance of carbon monoxide detectors this winter season to help prevent illness and fatalities.
The department encourages residents to install carbon monoxide detectors in the hallway near each bedroom and on every floor of the house. Minnesota law requires every home to have at least one operational alarm within 10 feet of every room used for sleeping.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, poisonous gas, which is produced by any material that burns. CO molecules displace oxygen in the body and can lead to poisoning – especially when concentrations of the gas build up in an enclosed space.
Common sources of carbon monoxide at home may include clothes dryers, water heaters, furnaces or boilers, fireplaces, gas stoves and ovens, vehicles, grills, power tools, lawn equipment and tobacco smoke.
“A carbon monoxide detector can prevent serious illness, and even death,” said Plymouth Fire Prevention Specialist Steve Marti. “Never leave a car running in the garage – and remember that anything that burns fuel must be properly vented.”
Known by first responders as a “silent killer,” symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, blurred vision and loss of consciousness. While symptoms may be subtle or feel like the flu, CO poisoning is a medical emergency.
“If your carbon monoxide detector goes into alarm mode, go outside immediately and call 911,” said Marti. “The Plymouth Fire Department and CenterPoint Energy have detectors to indicate if there’s even a small amount of carbon monoxide in your house or business and can investigate the cause of the alarm.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.