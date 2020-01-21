Plymouth’s winter festival, Fire & Ice, will be 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Parkers Lake Park, off County Road 6 and Niagara Lane.
The festival will include hayrides, food trucks, pony and sled dog rides, recycling bin races, miniature golf on the ice, snow bowling and ice games, box hockey, ice skating, youth ice fishing contest, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, bonfire, character appearances, featuring Ana, Elsa and Olaf, as well as the TC Bear, the SKOL Drumline, a magician and fireworks.
All activities are weather permitting.
Attendees can warm up at a bonfire with s’mores and hot chocolate while supplies last. Attendees are advised to bring cash for the food trucks. The finale of the event – fireworks sponsored by the Plymouth Civic League – will begin around 6:30 p.m.
New this year is coloring contest. Children are invited to participate before the festival. Contestants will be judged in four age categories. The coloring contest sheet and more information are available at plymouthmn.gov.
Submissions may be dropped off at the Parks and Recreation Department at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., or the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N. All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
Finalists will be notified Tuesday, Jan. 28. The announcement of winners, will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, on the Showmobile Stage.
The 10th-annual medallion hunt began Jan. 9. More clues will be published Thursdays, Jan. 23 and 30, or until someone finds the medallion. There is no need to register or pay to participate. A $250 prize will be awarded to the finder. Only Plymouth residents are eligible. For more clues and more information, visit plymouthmn.gov.
There will be a scavenger hunt during the event. Attendees can stop by the Showmobile stage to pick up scavenger hunt cards and collect stamps at a variety of activities during the event. Completed cards will be entered into a drawing for gift cards.
Free event shuttles will run 3:30-7:30 p.m. at St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church, 17205 County Road 6, and Parkers Lake Baptist Church, 14720 County Road 6.
For weather concerns, call the weather line at 763-509-5205. To view the event schedule, visit plymouthmn.gov.
