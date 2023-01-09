Fire & Ice, Plymouth’s 34th-annual winter festival, is set for 3-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Parkers Lake Park, at County Road 6 and Niagara Lane.
The free event offers winter activities that celebrate the best of the bold north, including sled dog rides, a youth ice fishing contest, ice games, recycle bin races, horse-drawn trolley rides, pony rides, box hockey, ice skating, food trucks, bonfire pits, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, weather permitting.
Fire & Ice wraps up with a fireworks display beginning at 6:30 p.m., sponsored by the Plymouth Civic League. Participants should bring cash and/or credit cards for food truck purchases.
Shuttle Service
Free shuttle service will be available for Fire & Ice from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Shuttles will run to and from Parkers Lake Park and the Plymouth Corporate Center, 1405 Xenium Lane N. Parking is free.
Coloring Contest
The fourth-annual Fire & Ice Coloring Contest begins Monday, Jan. 9 – and community members of all ages are invited to participate in the contest in advance of Fire & Ice. Entries will be judged in six age categories:
Youth – ages 3-4
Youth – ages 5-7
Youth – ages 8-10
Youth – ages 11-13
Teens – ages 14-17
Adults – ages 18 and older
Coloring contest sheets can be downloaded in early January from the Fire & Ice webpage, plymouthmn.gov/fireandice. Any art supplies may be used except computer editing software.
Submissions may be dropped off at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., or the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N. Contestants may also submit entries online at plymouthmn.gov/fireandice. All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
Coloring contest winners will be announced Wednesday, Jan. 25 on the Fire & Ice webpage and the city’s social media platforms. The final winner and runner-up in each category will receive a gift card.
Medallion Hunt
The 13th-annual Fire & Ice Medallion Hunt begins Thursday, Jan. 5 with a clue on the Fire & Ice webpage and the city’s social media platforms. More clues will be published Thursdays, Jan. 12, 19 and 26, or until someone finds the medallion.
A $250 prize will be awarded to the first sleuth who finds the medallion. Only Plymouth residents are eligible. There is no need to register or pay to participate. For clues and more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/fireandice.
More information
Fire & Ice is free, aside from food trucks, and open to the public. The event is sponsored by the city of Plymouth, CCX Media, Plymouth Civic League, Renewal by Andersen and State Farm Kyle Vitense Agency.
For weather concerns, call the weather line at 763-509-5205. To view the Fire & Ice event schedule, visit plymouthmn.gov/fireandice.
