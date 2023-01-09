Fire & Ice, Plymouth’s 34th-annual winter festival, is set for 3-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Parkers Lake Park, at County Road 6 and Niagara Lane.

The free event offers winter activities that celebrate the best of the bold north, including sled dog rides, a youth ice fishing contest, ice games, recycle bin races, horse-drawn trolley rides, pony rides, box hockey, ice skating, food trucks, bonfire pits, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, weather permitting.

