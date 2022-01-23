Plymouth’s 33rd-annual winter festival, Fire & Ice is set for 3-7 p.m. Feb. 5 at Parkers Lake Park, at County Road 6 and Niagara Lane.
Following a year of at-home activities, this year’s event offers the community the opportunity to bundle up, head to the frozen Parkers Lake and celebrate the bold north with neighbors and friends.
The annual wintertime festival features fan favorites such as recycle bin races, a youth ice fishing contest, horse-drawn trolley rides, pony rides, miniature golf on the ice, snow bowling, box hockey, recreational skating, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. All activities are weather permitting.
To combat the cold, attendees can warm up at a bonfire with s’mores, while supplies last, sponsored by Step by Step Montessori. Attendees should bring cash for food trucks. The finale of the event – fireworks sponsored by the Plymouth Civic League, which is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Shuttle service
Free shuttle service will be available for Fire & Ice from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Shuttles will run to and from Parkers Lake Park and TCF Bank (Huntington Bank) Corporate Center, 1405 Xenium Lane N. Parking is free.
Coloring contest
The all-ages Fire & Ice Coloring Contest returns for the third year – and community members are invited to participate in the contest in advance of Fire & Ice. Entries will be judged in six age categories:
• Youth – ages 3-4
• Youth – ages 5-7
• Youth – ages 8-10
• Youth – ages 11-13
• Teens – ages 14-18
• Adults – ages 18 and older
Coloring contest sheets can be downloaded in early January from the Fire & Ice webpage, plymouthmn.gov/fireandice. Any art supplies may be used except for computer editing software.
Submissions may be dropped off at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., or the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N. Contestants may also submit entries online at plymouthmn.gov/fireandice. All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
Finalists will be notified Jan. 25. Coloring contest winners will be announced Feb. 5 during Fire & Ice. The final winner and runner-up in each category will receive a gift card.
Medallion Hunt
The 12th-annual Fire & Ice Medallion Hunt begins Thursday, Jan. 6 with a clue on the Fire & Ice webpage and the city’s social media platforms. More clues will be published Thursdays, Jan. 13, 20 and 27, or until someone finds the medallion.
A $250 prize will be awarded to the first sleuth who finds the medallion. Only Plymouth residents are eligible. There is no need to register or pay to participate. For clues and more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/fireandice.
More Information
Aside from food trucks Fire & Ice is free, and open to the public. The event is sponsored by the city of Plymouth, Broadwell Senior Living, CCX Media, Kyle Vitense State Farm and the Plymouth Civic League.
For weather concerns, call the weather line at 763-509-5205. To view the Fire & Ice event schedule, visit plymouthmn.gov/fireandice.
