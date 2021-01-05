Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department has reimagined the annual Fire & Ice festival, which traditionally takes place on Parkers Lake in early February.
Instead of a one-day, in-person gathering, 2021 Fire & Ice will feature winter activities throughout the season.
All-Ages Coloring Contest
The Fire & Ice coloring contest is back for the second year and residents of all ages are invited to participate. The contest features multiple age groups and both a youth and a teen/adult coloring contest entry sheet with different levels of difficulty.
The deadline to submit entries is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. Winners will be announced Friday, Feb. 5. First- and second-place entries in each age group will receive prizes and the artwork will be displayed in a gallery on the city website.
For more information and to download coloring contest entry sheets, visit plymouthmn.gov/fireandice.
Medallion Hunt
The annual Fire & Ice Medallion Hunt begins Thursday, Jan. 7, with a clue at plymouthmn.gov/fireandice and the city’s social media platforms. More clues will be published Thursdays, Jan. 14, 21 and 28, or until someone finds the medallion. There is no need to register or pay to participate.
A $300 prize will be awarded to the first sleuth who finds the medallion. Only Plymouth residents are eligible. For clues and more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/fireandice.
Selfie Scavenger Hunt
This year’s activities include a selfie scavenger hunt, which offers an opportunity to get outdoors, as well as a chance to win prizes.
To participate, residents must visit six specific parks in Plymouth, take a selfie at each location and submit the photos online. The deadline to complete the scavenger hunt and submit entries is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
A random drawing for prizes will take place after the scavenger hunt closes. Prize recipients will be announced Friday, Feb. 19. The city will display one selfie for each entry in an online photo gallery.
To view the list of parks and get more information about submitting photos, visit plymouthmn.gov/fireandice.
Snow Sculpture Contest
Once the snow flies, residents are invited to get creative and submit their best snow sculptures online. The deadline to submit entries in the Snow Sculpture Contest is Friday, Feb. 26.
Photos of the snow sculptures will be added to an online photo gallery as they are received. Entries will be judged when the contest closes and prizes will be awarded for the top sculptures. Winners will be announced online Friday, March 5.
For more information and to submit entries, visit plymouthmn.gov/fireandice.
