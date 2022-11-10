The city of Plymouth offers indoor walking, jogging and open play during winter months, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the Plymouth Community Center Fieldhouse dome, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Walking/Jogging:
Free walking and jogging is available during select hours at the Fieldhouse dome’s indoor track. Baby strollers are permitted.
To view the Fieldhouse calendar with available walking/jogging hours, visit plymouthmn.gov/fieldhouse. The schedule is subject to change. No registration required.
Dome temperature depends on the outside temperature and will range from 30-55 degrees. Participants are encouraged to dress in layers.
Open Play:
The Fieldhouse dome provides an indoor space for soccer, softball, baseball, football, lacrosse, rugby and other activities. Open play is typically available on weekdays as follows:
• 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday – geared towards toddlers/youth (ages 12 and younger)
• 2:15-4:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday – geared towards teens (ages 13-18)
Balls and soccer nets are provided during open play. Participants may also bring balls, toys and other gear. Inflatables are available during toddler/youth open play on Wednesdays.
Temperature is set to 55 degrees during open play. Participants are encouraged to dress in layers.
Cost is $5 for Plymouth residents and $6 for non-residents. Cash and credit card are accepted at either entrance to the Plymouth Community Center.
There is no admission cost for supervising parents or adults.
Open play may be occasionally canceled due to special events, rentals, severe weather or dome maintenance. For more information, call the Plymouth Community Center at 763-509-5280 or visit plymouthmn.gov/fieldhouse.
