Plymouth Farmers Market set to open Wednesday, June 17

The City of Plymouth will kick off its outdoor farmers market Wednesday, June 17, at Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6. The market will be open 2:30-6:30 p.m. each Wednesday through Sept. 30.
Vendors sell fresh, locally grown produce and prepared food, including fruits, vegetables, fresh bread, oils and vinegars, honey, maple syrup, ice cream, meats, sauces and flowers.
This year’s market will be modified due to COVID-19. The market will have a designated entrance and exit and directional signs for customers to follow.
Marketgoers should wash their hands at the on-site wash stations, practice social distancing and exercise patience while waiting to purchase items. All participants must stay home if they are sick. The use of masks, as well as limiting guests to one shopper per household, is recommended.
Only vendors should handle market products – customers should not touch items as they shop. Prepared food must be taken to go and cannot be eaten at the market.
New this year, some vendors will offer pre-sale options for customers to minimize contact at the market. Information about pre-sale options will be posted at plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket.
While some vendors offer credit/debit card payments, market visitors are encouraged to bring cash for those who do not. Dogs are not allowed at the market, with the exception of service dogs. The 2020 market will not include food donations, prize drawings, musicians, children’s activities or a community table.
A weekly newsletter will be emailed to subscribers to provide information and offer recipes or health benefits for ingredients available at the market. For more information or to view the weekly newsletter, visit plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket.
