Plymouth kicked off its annual outdoor Farmers Market June 22 at Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6. The market will be open 2:30-6:30 p.m. each Wednesday through Oct. 5.
A few market guidelines include:
-The Farmers Market begins promptly at 2:30 p.m. and no early purchases are allowed.
-Some vendors offer credit card payments, but please bring cash for those who do not.
-Dogs are not allowed, with the exception of service dogs.
-Handwashing stations are available, and attendees are encouraged to wash or sanitize hands before and after shopping.
-All participants must stay home if they feel sick or have had close contact with someone who has recently been diagnosed with COVID-19.
A community table is available to charity and non-profit organizations for fundraising, promotional and educational purposes. To apply, call Recreation Program Coordinator Zach Swenson at 763-509-5226 or email zswenson@plymouthmn.gov at least two weeks in advance of a desired date.
The Personal Shopper Program is available for those who wish to remain in their vehicle while visiting the market. Market staff will deliver items to customers 3:30-5:30 p.m. on market days. Please park in the designated area located across from the market entrance and wait for assistance.
Each week, the city publishes a Plymouth Farmers Market newsletter featuring vendors, market news and upcoming events. For more information and to sign up to receive the newsletter via email, visit plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket.
