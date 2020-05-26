As Minnesota gradually reopens, the City of Plymouth has canceled some events in June and will delay the opening of its beaches.
These events have been canceled or postponed:
• All senior groups through the end of June
• Plymouth Sings auditions and finals – June 9-11*
• Senior trips: Minnesota Street Car and Sibley Historic Site – June 16
• Summer Series Skate Competition – June 16*
• Date Night at the Hilde – June 18
• Concert in the Park: Plymouth Rockers – June 23
• Happy Birthday America Parade – June 24
• Senior Event: Tunes in June – June 24
• Concert in the Park: Plymouth Concert Band – June 25
*The Summer Series Skate Competition and Plymouth Sings events have been postponed. Some concerts may also be virtual. Stay tuned to the city’s website for event announcements and more information.
Beginning Monday, June 15, beaches will be open with signs to educate swimmers about social distancing. Buoys will be in place to outline a swim area, but beaches will not have lifeguards on duty.
Portable toilets will be on-site, but water fountains and showers will not be available. The decision to use public beaches or touch shared surfaces, as well as assume all associated risks, is at the discretion of the user.
City parks, trails and playgrounds remain open – but the city discourages residents from using playgrounds and shared amenities because the surfaces are not sanitized.
Park users should be courteous of others, follow social distancing guidelines and avoid congregating in large groups. This guidance includes practicing social distancing, wearing masks when social distancing is not possible and limiting the size of social gatherings.
Beginning Monday, June 8, youth athletic associations will follow Minnesota Department of Health social distancing guidelines to begin skills-related practices on Plymouth playfields.
Portable toilets have been placed at some city parks, and park users are encouraged to be prepared for shortages by bringing hand sanitizer and toilet paper.
While in-person programs are on hold, the Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department offers virtual recreation programs. Virtual trivia nights, art classes, yoga, dance, Zumba, video contests, scavenger hunts and activities are available through the department’s new Connect to Rec initiative.
Residents can also get recreation programming delivered to their door with the Connect to Rec Kits. The kits feature all supplies and information needed to explore activities such as gardening and fishing. For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/ConnecttoRec.
All city departments continue to provide service. Residents and customers may conduct business by phone, online, email and by appointment. Available online services include utility billing, recreation registration, some building permits and more.
The city is planning and preparing for reopening procedures at city offices and facilities, once it’s safe to do so.
For up-to-date information and available resources, visit plymouthmn.gov/coronavirus.
