Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.