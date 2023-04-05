Plymouth is set to hold the 2023 Drop-Off Day event April 28-29 at the Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N.
Drop-Off Day provides an opportunity for residents to declutter and get rid of unwanted items. To offer more efficient service and reduce wait times, the event will be held on two days with the following schedule:
• 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 28. Free items only, which include bicycles and bicycle parts, textiles and home goods, paper to shred, used oil, unused winter deicing salt, light bulbs and household batteries.
• 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Free and pay items, which include tires, scrap metal, mattresses and box springs, vehicle batteries, electronics, appliances (non-commercial), bulky items, remodeling material and construction debris.
The event is for Plymouth residents only – identification for proof of residency is required.
Discounts are available for residents who prepay online. Residents may pay at the event via credit card or cash (exact cash preferred), or prepay online at plymouthmn.gov/dropoff. Discounted prepay rate is available until 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 28.
To access the site, vehicles should turn onto Fernbrook Lane from Highway 55 and follow traffic signage to be routed to the site. The site will close to all vehicles not in line by 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 or 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Vehicles will not be able to turn onto Fernbrook Lane from County Road 6. To view a traffic flow map for the event, visit plymouthmn.gov/dropoff.
