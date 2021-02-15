A citizen-led Plymouth Diversity Equity and Inclusion group has recently formed with a mission to make Plymouth a more welcoming and equitable community that embraces diversity.
Since its founding in September, the group has attracted 200 members and continues to grow, according to Audrey Britton, the group’s spokesperson. Members are Plymouth residents from the city’s diverse communities of color, sexual orientation, age, disability, religion, economic or immigration status and their allies.
“Every community in the world has concerns with diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Britton. “It’s not that Plymouth is worse than other cities but, like all cities, it can improve.”
At a recent City Council meeting, Britton identified incidents of hate crimes in the city.
“Add to these crimes a long list of less blatant anti-diversity behaviors and it points to an obvious need for the city to address the DEI concerns of Plymouth residents,” said Britton.
Most recently, the group focused on supporting Councilmember Jim Davis’ attempt to form a citizen-led diversity committee. That motion failed on a 3-4 vote. The council reached a compromise and voted in favor of hiring a professional to address the city’s diversity needs and have the professional determine the framework and scope for a citizen-led committee.
“The work of the DEI professional and a citizen committee is essential in bringing forward our neighbors’ diverse voices, experiences, perspectives and concerns,” said Britton.
The group plans to expand its focus beyond the professional and committee to address related concerns in the coming weeks.
“Moving beyond our inaugural effort will include achieving our goal through educating/meeting with the public, elected officials and city staff; monitoring council meetings and votes; offering suggestions and solutions; partnering with like-minded groups/organizations and of course addressing needs and concerns brought forward by our members,” Britton stated.
The group can be found on Facebook and can be reached at plymouthDEI@gmail.com.
