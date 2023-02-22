Cub Scouts in Pack 388 completed their third annual food drive the week of Feb. 8, bringing in nearly 3,000 pounds of donations for the food shelf at Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners.

The Cub Scouts distributed grocery bags, donated by Plymouth grocery stores, around their neighborhoods the weekend of Jan. 28. Each bag indicated items most needed by the food shelf, including baby wipes, diapers, cereal, canned meat, and pasta sauce. They retrieved filled bags the following weekend.

Tags

Load comments