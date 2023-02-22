Cub Scouts in Pack 388 completed their third annual food drive the week of Feb. 8, bringing in nearly 3,000 pounds of donations for the food shelf at Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners.
The Cub Scouts distributed grocery bags, donated by Plymouth grocery stores, around their neighborhoods the weekend of Jan. 28. Each bag indicated items most needed by the food shelf, including baby wipes, diapers, cereal, canned meat, and pasta sauce. They retrieved filled bags the following weekend.
“Our food shelf welcomes more than 200 households a week. A large percentage of those served are kids and seniors,” said Ashley Wyatt, Community Engagement Manager at Interfaith Outreach. “The recent rise in inflation has meant we’ve seen more families visiting our food shelf this winter, so the work of these Cub Scouts made a great impact for the individuals and families we serve.”
After the Cubs retrieved the donations, a group of parent volunteers brought everything in five car loads to Interfaith Outreach, where the goods were weighed before being sorted into the food shelf. A group of Cubs also toured the Interfaith Outreach food shelf to learn about the important service it provides, how it was designed, and what the experience of a shopper might be.
Cub Scout Pack 388 is based in Plymouth and serves children in grades K-5 from Oakwood Elementary, Redeemer Christian Academy, Providence Academy and surrounding areas.
