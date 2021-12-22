Donna and Jeff Olson are pictured with members of the Plymouth Crime & Fire Prevention Fund. (Left to right) PC&FPF President Jackie Bloom Hogshire; Donna and Jeff Olson; Sara Lynn Cwayna, Community Engagement Officer & Public Safety Liaison; Kathleen Schneibel, treasurer; Ann Barnes, vice president; Plymouth Police Investigator Amy Goodwin and Barry Bergh.
The Plymouth Crime & Fire Prevention Fund recently received a $10,000 donation by Jeff and Donna Olson for its “Mike Goldstein Health & Wellness Fund.” The Olsons reportedly donated both private money and money from their business, ShareCom Telecom & IT Advisors.
“When Chief Goldstein retired, we wanted to do something that would support his legacy of keeping first responders mentally, physically and spiritually healthy,” Jeff Olson said. “When we learned about The Plymouth Crime & Fire Prevention Fund and its ‘Mike Goldstein Health and Wellness Fund,’ it was a perfect fit. There is no better time than now to support our valued first responders and police departments.”
Chief Goldstein retired Jan. 31, 2021 In 2017 the Department received the Innovation in Technology Award from the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association for its Wellness Program. Goldstein is now the director of security at Pohlad Companies and co-founder of Provicta, LLC.
“For 43 years the PC&FPF has been proud to purchase state-of-the-art equipment, technologies, and training so that officers can keep the community safe,” said Jackie Hogshire, president of PC&FPF. “In addition to establishing the ‘Mike Goldstein Health and Wellness Fund,’ this year we purchased a K-9 German shepherd and a drone for the police department. Both tools aided in the investigation and arrest for the fatal shooting of Jay Boughton of Crystal on Highway 169,” said Hogshire.
