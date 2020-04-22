The Plymouth City Council has approved authorizing assistance to residential and commercial property owners during the COVID-19 pandemic, including issuing prorated refunds for liquor licenses and waiving utility late fees for three months.
“This provides a little relief to our business owners and the people that need it and is city’s way of offering as much help as we can at this point,” said Mayor Jeff Wosje. “Staff will continue to look for other ways we might be able to help during this time of need,” he said.
Due to COVID-19, many restaurants, retail, service and entertainment venues have been required to reduce or cease operations, resulting in loss of employment and income.
Regarding liquor licenses, Gov. Tim Walz issued executive orders allowing only take out or deliveries for restaurants until May 1.
By state law, licenses are only valid for liquor consumption on the premises, not take out or deliveries, further impacting those restaurants with on-sale liquor.
As of the meeting on April 14, the governor had not issued an exception to state law. Therefore, the only relief the city could provide those businesses is by issuing a prorated refund from the date the order (March 16) when into effect until the restriction is lifted.
There are 36 restaurants, including the VFW in Hamel, that have on-sale liquor. The approximate amount of liquor license revenue received from restaurants per year is $213,000 or $17,729 per month.
City staff also reported receiving phone calls on payment options from residents and business owners who have concerns about meeting their payment obligations due to losing employment or other factors.
The city receives approximately $13,000 per month in penalty fees due to late payments on utility bills.
The resolution also included the waiving of penalties for three months beginning with March billing, which is due in April.
The council is also considering reducing interest rates for assessment projects, which are set annually in January. The reduction of interest rates would vary depending on project costs for the remainder of the year. The majority of the impact would affect utility funds.
This item was removed from the original resolution to allow more time for discussion as there is currently no need for immediate action.
“I think we can do even better than that,” said Councilmember Nick Roehl, of the proposed interest rate reductions.
