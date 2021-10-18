The Plymouth Concert Band is back for the 2021-2022 season with its “Celebration: Concert to Celebrate the Return of Music” 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Wayzata High School in Plymouth. The band encourages the use of face coverings in accordance with Wayzata Schools Community Education Program’s COVID-19 guidance. They are also looking into livestream capabilities as well.
