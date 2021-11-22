The Plymouth Concert Band Holiday Concert is scheduled for be 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Wayzata High School (and Livestream on YouTube).

The Plymouth Concert Band is a local musical arts organization providing a full season of free concerts in Plymouth and surrounding areas. Its mission is to embody the finest traditions of the symphonic wind band, and to create community and fellowship amongst its members and audience. The 65 member organization is represented by people from all disciplines and walks of life and is led by an all-volunteer board.

More info: plymouthconcertband.org

