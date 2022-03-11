plymouthartgallary

Submitted Photo

Visitors can enjoy monthly displays from area artists at the new art gallery inside the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

The Plymouth Community Center’s new art gallery is now open, and the inaugural exhibit featuring Plymouth artist Skip Sturtz is on display through March 25 at the gallery, 14800 34th Ave. N.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

A Plymouth resident for 28 years, Sturtz retired from the corporate world in 2014 to pursue his lifelong passion for drawing – focusing on highly detailed pen and ink home portraits.

Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Council have partnered to coordinate monthly displays with area artists at the gallery.

The art gallery is on the first floor of the Plymouth Community Center near the Event Wing doors and Fieldhouse entrance. The gallery is free and open to the public, and registration is not required.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200 or visit plymouthmn.gov/pcc.

Load comments