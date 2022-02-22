A little more than a month after opening the doors of the new Active Wing, the Plymouth Community Center has been recognized as the first community center in the United States to have a sensory room certified by KultureCity.
A space for guests who feel overstimulated, the sensory room offers a quieter environment to recharge, complete with calming amenities, such as lights, colors, activity panels, soft sensory objects, a tactile art installation, a weighted lap pad and more. As part of the certification, staff are also trained to help recognize guests with sensory needs and assist those experiencing sensory overload while visiting the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
A nonprofit organization that raises national awareness and helps create inclusive spaces for those with sensory needs, KultureCity awards the certifications to help those with sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation feel welcome while visiting a facility. Sensory sensitivities may be experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, Parkinson’s disease or other conditions.
“It was important to make the Plymouth Community Center a welcoming space for everyone in our community, including individuals with sensory sensitivities,” said Recreation Supervisor Paul Pearson, who coordinates education and inclusion programming.
To help create a calming and inclusive environment, sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards are available to visitors at the Plymouth Community Center. Guests may check out a sensory bag from staff at the front desk or indoor playground.
“Some major barriers for individuals are overstimulation and noise, especially at a community center,” Pearson said. “With this certification, Plymouth is better prepared to provide a comfortable and accommodating experience for all of our guests.”
Families can download the free KultureCity App to view the sensory features available at the Plymouth Community Center and where they can be accessed, as well as view photos that explain what guests may be experiencing when visiting the facility.
In addition to the national recognition, the Plymouth Community Center is the first community center in Minnesota to be certified by KultureCity, as well as the third overall facility in the state to receive the certification.
The sensory room is on the first floor of the Plymouth Community Center near the Event Wing doors and Fieldhouse entrance. For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/pcc or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200.
