After more than a year of construction, the new Plymouth Community Center Active Wing is set to open Jan. 3, 2022. While the city had anticipated opening the facility in mid-December, supply-chain issues with building materials have caused a slight delay.
New spaces that will be available for use include an indoor playground, a year-round walking track and two gymnasiums.
Kids Ultimate Backyard Experience
With an array of ramps, slides, climbing towers, playhouses and other structures, the Kids Ultimate Backyard Experience is an accessible space for kids ages 2-12 to play. The K.U.B.E. features a 28-foot-tall tower with netting along with a spiral slide, activity spinners, basket swing, rock climbing wall and several interactive gaming areas.
Passes may be purchased online or in person. The daily rate to use the K.U.B.E. is $5 for residents and $6 for nonresidents. Group rates and punch passes will be available. Visit plymouthmn.gov/kube for more information.
Beginning Jan. 3, hours will be:
• 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday
• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Hours are subject to change.
Indoor walking track
A dedicated year-round indoor facility for walkers to stay active in a temperature-controlled environment will be available at the Plymouth Community Center. The indoor track is free to use and guests need not check in or register. Children 12 and younger must be supervised by an adult (18+) while inside the Community Center.
Beginning Jan. 3, hours will be:
• 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday
• 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
During winter months, indoor walking will also remain available at the Fieldhouse. Visit plymouthmn.gov/fieldhouse for more information.
Gymnasiums
The newly expanded facility will also offer two full-size gyms for pickleball, basketball, badminton, preschool, tumbling and more. To learn about participating in recreation programs and leagues, visit plymouthmn.gov/athletics.
Open gym hours will be available for specific sports, which may include a fee. Visit plymouthmn.gov/pcc for more information when available.
Construction continues on Education, Events wing
The opening of the Active Wing marks the end of Phase 1 in the major renovation and expansion project at the Community Center, which began in fall of 2020. The new facility is designed to offer a broader range of activities, spaces and amenities for everyone in the community.
The Community Center has been closed since August as crews began Phase 2 construction, which includes renovation of the existing building and development of the Education Wing (active adults, youth, arts, music and STEM rooms) and Events Wing (ballroom and meeting rooms). Phase 2 is on track to be complete by summer 2022.
Visit plymouthmn.gov/pccproject to learn more.
