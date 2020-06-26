The City of Plymouth encourages residents to vote early by mail (absentee) to help minimize direct contact with others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elections this year include the Aug. 11 State Primary and the Nov. 3 General Election. Voting by mail is simple, as long as residents plan ahead.
To vote by mail for one or both of the 2020 elections, residents must apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to them. City staff recommend applying for a ballot at least 10 days before Election Day to allow enough time to receive the ballot and mail it back or drop it off.
Ballots will be mailed to applicants as early as 46 days prior to each election with a postage-paid envelope for return.
Residents may apply for an absentee ballot online, or by mail, email or facsimile. For an application and more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/election and click the “Early Voting Options” button.
For a ballot to count, elections staff must physically have it in hand by 3 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots received after Election Day will not count, even if they were postmarked on or before Election Day.
Residents who are concerned that their ballot won’t arrive via mail by 3 p.m. on Election Day may instead bring the ballot to Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., for ballot “drop and go.”
Voters may visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website, sos.state.mn.us, to track the status of their ballot and confirm that it was received and counted, as well as view a list of candidates on the ballot, districts in their precinct and more.
For more information and other voting options, visit plymouthmn.gov/election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.