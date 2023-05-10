Plymouth City Manager Dave Callister was recently named the recipient of the 2023 Minnesota City/County Management Association’s Dr. Robert A. Barrett Award for Management Excellence. The Barrett Award is MCMA’s highest honor and is given annually in recognition of outstanding service to the profession of local government management.

Callister has served as Plymouth’s city manager since July 2013. He has been an active member and participant in local, state, and national organizations that pertain to local government throughout his more than 30 years of public service experience. Callister currently serves as chair of the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, president of the Metropolitan Area Management Association, and is a member of the Municipal Legislative Commission.

