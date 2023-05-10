Plymouth City Manager Dave Callister was recently named the recipient of the 2023 Minnesota City/County Management Association’s Dr. Robert A. Barrett Award for Management Excellence. The Barrett Award is MCMA’s highest honor and is given annually in recognition of outstanding service to the profession of local government management.
Callister has served as Plymouth’s city manager since July 2013. He has been an active member and participant in local, state, and national organizations that pertain to local government throughout his more than 30 years of public service experience. Callister currently serves as chair of the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, president of the Metropolitan Area Management Association, and is a member of the Municipal Legislative Commission.
Callister’s nominators expressed admiration for his leadership in creating Plymouth’s culture of financial accountability with an emphasis on protecting the city’s long-term revenue and expenditure plans. He has successfully advocated for millions of dollars in state bond funds to complete major infrastructure projects in Plymouth, as well as special legislation to establish a lodging tax to fund facility improvements and implement a convention and visitors bureau. Callister was also instrumental in a major renovation and expansion of the Plymouth Community Center, construction of two Plymouth fire stations, and a significant expansion of the Plymouth Maintenance Facility.
Callister is also known for his commitment to mentoring staff through professional development. His nominators described him as a leader who is always available for questions or conversations and one who is eager to expose staff to various aspects of municipal government.
The Dr. Robert A. Barrett Award for Management Excellence is selected by a committee of MCMA members. Recipients of this award demonstrate respected leadership in their city, county, region, or statewide; serve as a role model for others in city/county government as well as in the profession of local government management; and have a track record of supporting professional local government through outreach to peers, the public, and those entering the profession.
