The Plymouth City Council will have a special council meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., to hear public comment about whether the city should purchase the Hollydale golf course property, 4170 Holly Ln.
Participants will each be allotted three minutes to provide public comment. Topics include whether the city should acquire the Hollydale property and for what purpose.
The meeting will be live-streamed and available for replay online at ccxmedia.org/ccx-cities/plymouth and on Cable Channel 16 in Plymouth.
Those who wish to provide public comment have three options to participate: written comments, speaking remotely and speaking in-person. Due to COVID-19, the public is encouraged to participate remotely by submitting written comments via email or participating through Zoom webinar/conferencing service.
Those who wish to provide written comments may email council@plymouthmn.gov prior to the meeting.
To participate remotely via Zoom webinar/conferencing service, participants must “register” for the webinar in advance of the meeting and speakers will be queued to participate on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline to register to participate remotely is noon Tuesday, July 14. To register, visit plymouthmn.gov and view the web calendar for the registration link.
Because City Hall has not yet opened to the public and is not able to accommodate an audience due to limited capacity/space to allow for social distancing, those who wish to provide in-person comments will be individually escorted inside to address the council, but will not be able to attend the meeting.
To provide in-person comments during the meeting, participants must “book an appointment” via the city’s appointment scheduling software. Speakers will be added to the queue to participate on a first-come, first-served basis. In-person speaking appointment scheduling is set to open at noon Tuesday, July 14, at plymouthmn.gov/appointment.
In-person speakers will wait in their vehicles and receive a notification when it’s time for them to come inside. Speakers will be individually escorted inside, will be allotted 3 minutes each to speak. They must follow the directional path for entering and exiting the building.
In-person speakers are encouraged to wear masks inside City Hall. To avoid audio feedback issues, speakers must mute their devices while they are inside the building.
