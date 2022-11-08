Pointner, Peterson, and Gregor win the three open seats
According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State website, Julie Pointner, Julie Peterson, and Clark Gregor have won the Ward 4, Ward 2, and At Large seats respectively on the Plymouth City Council.
The winners will serve on the Council for the next term, which begins in January. However, the Plymouth City Council had recently appointed former mayor Kelli Slavik to serve on the Ward 2 seat until the new candidate was elected. If she honors her statement that she will step down immediately, Peterson may be appointed to the council before January.
Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje ran unopposed, and has officially been elected for a second mayoral term.
Clark Gregor- Plymouth City Council At Large
Clark Gregor is a self-described “parent, WHS graduate, and longtime Plymouth resident”. He has served on the Plymouth Planning Commission, Charter Commission, and Environmental Quality Committee since 2017. He has said maintaining infrastructure and “fiscal responsibility”, as well as environmental protection, are key issues for him.
“It is important to me to listen to and encourage citizen input from varying perspectives. As your city council member, I will advocate to increase transparency, diversity and inclusion in the city’s decision-making.” he said.
Julie Peterson- Plymouth City Council Ward 2
Julie Peterson currently serves on the Plymouth Charter Commission, and previously served as a judicial law clerk in Minnesota, as well as a Deputy Attorney General in Hawaii.
“Seeing political polarization all around us, I believe there is a palpable need for community leaders who will prioritize finding common ground and bringing people together across differences with respect and civility,” she said. “This is a nonpartisan role and I am committed to making sure that we have thoughtful, fact-based, analytical, and objective decision-making guided by the best interests and voices of the community.”
Redevelopment and the city’s future are key issues for Peterson, as well as protecting “green spaces” and “fostering a business-friendly community.”
Julie Pointner- Plymouth City Council Ward 4
Learning, listening, and public service are Julie Pointner’s self-described “foundations”. She currently represents Ward 4 on the Plymouth Planning Commission. She has degrees in education and sociology of crime, and is a “single mom working full-time”.
“I ran for this seat in 2018 because I believed Ward 4 needed a representative for all its residents. As I promised then, and I reaffirm now, Plymouth is stronger and a more inclusive city when all voices feel heard,” Pointner said.
Her key issues are redevelopment, housing, and business.
