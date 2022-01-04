Pictured are: Loaves & Fishes Director of Volunteers Lonny Evans, Loaves & Fishes Executive Director Cathy Maes, Pastor of Multi-Cultural Ministries and Senior Ministries Sanjeev Bhonsie and Church Director of Community Engagement Charlene William.
Plymouth Covenant Church recently hosted its annual giving campaign called Unleashing Hope, raising funds for the church’s international and local mission partners. From it, they donated $10,000 to support the Loaves & Fishes work in the Plymouth area. The church serves a Loaves & Fishes dinner every Saturday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with both dine-in or pick-up options available at 4300 Vicksburg Lane, Plymouth. In 2021, the church served 5,155 meals during 87 days. Anyone from the community is invited to participate in the free meal program. The volunteer-driven organization provides meals to Minnesotans in areas where need is greatest. In 2019, 1.5 million free and healthy meals were served. That has increased to more than 4 million meals served the last two years, according to Loaves & Fishes Director of Communications Ryan Tibbitts. Pictured are: Loaves & Fishes Director of Volunteers Lonny Evans, Loaves & Fishes Executive Director Cathy Maes, Pastor of Multi-Cultural Ministries and Senior Ministries Sanjeev Bhonsie and Church Director of Community Engagement Charlene William.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.