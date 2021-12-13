The Arm & Hammer Feline Generous program just announced the winners of its Unsung Heroes Awards and Plymouth resident, Kris Kaiser was selected as “AdvoCAT of the Year” for her dedication to fostering kittens with cerebellar hypoplasia. Kaiser was selected out of 4,500 nominations.
“Purrfectly impurrfect cats are often overlooked for adoption due to their age, illness, appearance misunderstood personalities so the Unsung Heroes Awards were designed to honor the staff and volunteers at shelters who work behind the scenes performing miracles to make sure these cats have their physical, medical and emotional needs met,” said Pam Johnson-Bennett, certified cat behavior consultant. “My fellow expert judges and I had the impossible task of selecting the winners from the thousands of wonderful nominations and we’re proud to share the incredible stories of our unsung heroes ... describing all that they do for the purrfectly impurrfect cats in their shelters and surrounding communities.”
Kaiser’s shelter Bitty Kitty Brigade, which specializes in orphaned neonatal kittens and is based in Maple Grove will receive a $15,000 donation. Kaiser will also receive a year’s supply of Arm & Hammer cat litter.
Kaiser fosters disabled kittens, many of whom have moderate to severe cerebellar hypoplasia (also known as CH, or wobbly kitten syndrome). She doesn’t just take care of disabled cats, but she helps them thrive and live their very best lives. Specifically, she has been fostering a disabled cat named Snapple. He has CH and other neurological and physical disorders. His front paws are bent and have limited movement, so he is unable to walk without assistance. His CH has his head wobbling the majority of the time, so eating can be very difficult.
She got him a cart to allow him to move around more independently and build strength in his back legs and created an imaginative eating set-up for Snapple and other severely wobbly cats to help them eat.
The set-up is much like a small horse stable or corral, with walls to keep the cats from falling side to side, and also some padding up front to steady their heads and keep them from face-planting in their food.
“She keeps some wonderful Instagram accounts (@tuxonwheels) to document the progress of specific foster cats, highlighting the importance of caring for and loving disabled cats, and teaching her followers how to creatively support such kitties,” Johnson-Bennett said. “She is making it more attainable for disabled cats to find loving homes by destigmatizing and demystifying what their lives are like. As a pet parent to a mildly CH cat myself, I am in awe of her epic compassion and creativity.”
