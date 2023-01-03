The National Urban Air Leadership Team has posthumously awarded Plymouth business owner Lindsey Herold the company’s prestigious 2022 Lighthouse Award.
This award recognizes an Urban Air Adventure and Trampoline Park that is both a light in its community and a light in the industry. According to a press release, it’s given to those who “embody the spirit” of Urban Air and make their community better “one family at a time.”
Accepting the award on her behalf was her husband, Wesley Herold. Together, Lindsey and Wesley Herold have owned and operated Urban Air Adventure and Trampoline Park in Plymouth since 2019. Per the release, the park was Lindsey Herold’s way to stay involved with the community and children when she could no longer teach elementary school due to ongoing health challenges.
Lindsey died after a lifetime battling cystic fibrosis in June. She was 38. Lindsey was active in the cystic fibrosis community and led “Team Lindsey” at the annual Great Strides event. She also served as an ambassador with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Minnesota.
“Urban Air honored Lindsey for the tremendous impact she made not only in the Plymouth community, but in the full Urban Air family,” Douglas Kwong, vice president of Urban Air Marketing said.
