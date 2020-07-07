While the City of Plymouth has begun a gradual reopening process, continued concerns surrounding COVID-19 have led to cancellation of some events in July. For the most current information, visit plymouthmn.gov/coronavirus.
The following events have been canceled or postponed:
• Water Ski Show – July 7
• Mom Olympics – July 10
• Concerts in the Park: July 16, 21, 23 and 30
• Pickleball Tournament – July 25 (postponed, date to be determined)
• Climb Theatre – July 28
• Kids Fest – Aug. 6
The Parks and Recreation Department has resumed some in-person programs, including swimming lessons, dance and fitness classes, and athletic programs and leagues. In-person offerings follow guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The department also continues to offer virtual recreation programming. With the new Connect to Rec initiative, residents can engage in virtual programs such as art classes, adult fitness, educational opportunities, dance and Zumba classes. Residents can also sign up to receive Connect to Rec Kits, which provide supplies for gardening, fishing, bird watching and more. Learn more at plymouthmn.gov/connecttorec.
The new Summer Park All Day Program is underway and offers children ages 5-10 the opportunity to enjoy the summer at Plymouth parks. Available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, the program is at five park locations. Parents can register for individual weeks or for the entire program, which runs through Aug. 14.
While city facilities have not fully reopened to the public, all departments continue to provide services. Many in-person services are available by appointment at City Hall. To learn more, visit plymouthmn.gov/appointment. The Plymouth Ice Center and the Plymouth Creek Center now have limited facility availability.
Though some services are available by appointment, residents and customers are encouraged to conduct business by phone or online, including utility billing, recreation registration and some online building permits.
For up-to-date information, a list of closures and cancellations, and available resources, visit plymouthmn.gov/coronavirus.
