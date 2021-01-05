Plymouth artist Matthew Wenz announces the publication of the first book he illustrated, “Dream Chaser: Live Big, My One Year Old Boy.”
Wenz worked with author Cassie Gottula Shaw of Nebraska on the first of a series of age-specific books.
“I was always an active artist as a child and in high school, but put my artistic efforts on hold while attending college and pursuing my MBA,” he said. “Now in my spare time I enjoy painting abstract art, volunteering at local art museums and galleries, and illustrating children’s books.”
The book is written from the perspective of an adult as he or she watches a 1-year-old boy sleep.
The description of the book on Amazon: “With a lyrical tribute and eye-popping imagery, the first selection in the Dream Chaser series is a celebration of a little boy’s entire, spectacular year being one. As you read the book, you’ll reminisce with your brand new toddler, delight in the things that you love about this stage, and glimpse into his childhood and future. This poetic bedtime book will melt your heart.”
According to Shaw, the age-specific book is one-of-a-kind.
“Prior to writing the Dream Chaser series, I searched for age-specific books like this one for my own kids, and nothing was quite what I was looking for,” she said. “We think our book will fill that niche. It’s more than just a book for a birthday boy. It’s a celebration of the whole year. We hope to have the second book, written for a one-year-old girl, published in time to fill your Easter baskets.”
After that, the rest of the books in the series will be gender-neutral, and written for 2-year-olds, 3-year-olds, and so forth.
Shaw and Wenz have been collaborating on the series for more than a year and are working on a modern tale about a little girl’s brave adventure that changes the world.
Wenz is a business initiatives consultant with Wells Fargo. Shaw is a full-time mom, author and blogger.
“Cassie and I would be honored if you would add this book to your little one’s library,” Wenz said. “We also hope to do some book signings and readings as soon as the COVID situation is more manageable.”
The book is available on Amazon.com by searching the title, author, or illustrator.
