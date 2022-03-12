Plymouth’s annual low-cost tree and shrub sale is now open. Orders will be accepted through May 1.
The sale features seven types of shade trees, two evergreens, six shrubs and four fruit plants.
Each year, Plymouth city staff selects plants that are well-adapted to local growing conditions and resistant to pests and diseases. They serve as replacements for ash trees affected by emerald ash borer or invasive species, such as buckthorn. They also provide food and shelter for pollinators, butterflies and other wildlife.
Most of the trees are 5-6 feet tall at the time of purchase and are bare-root, which means they do not have soil on the roots. Bare-root trees cost less, are easier to transport and have up to 200 percent more roots than the traditional balled and burlapped plants. They are also easy to plant.
Evergreen species come in pots and are 1-3 feet tall, while shrubs are bare root and 2-3 feet tall.
Orders must be picked up May 6 or May 7 at the Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N. To help limit the number of people gathered and expedite the pick-up process, all customers will receive an email with a designated pick-up date and time.
Trees and shrubs do not come with a warranty. Quantities are limited. To place an order or watch preview videos that provide information about this year’s selection of trees and shrubs, visit plymouthmn.gov/treesale.
