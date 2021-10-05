‘Tis the season for tricks or treats. This year, Plymouth is combining the two for some unique Halloween-week antics. Back by popular demand, Plymouth residents have the opportunity to surprise unsuspecting neighbors, friends and family with the city’s Tricked and Treated initiative.
Upon receiving an order, the Plymouth Parks and Recreation Candy Squad will deliver a Halloween-themed bucket filled with treats and sweets.
The Candy Squad will prominently display a sign in the yard indicating who ordered the Tricking and Treating. Those who place the order may opt to provide their names – or a hint to keep the recipients guessing.
The Tricked and Treated initiative costs $30 – and includes candy; cookies from How Sweet It Is; a free ice cream cone coupon from Honey & Mackies; Halloween balloons; signage; and delivery.
Order, delivery of Tricked and Treated
The Candy Squad will accept orders through Oct. 22 while supplies last. To place an order, register online at plymouthmn.gov/recreation (use activity code 36900).
Deliveries will be made within Plymouth city limits only. The Candy Squad will roll out its Tricked and Treated deliveries the week of Halloween, Oct. 25-29, during daytime hours – while children are away at school for optimal excitement.
