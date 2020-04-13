As a precaution aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus /COVID-19, Plymouth city officials have canceled some additional events and will host upcoming public meetings virtually.
These events and public meetings have been canceled:
• Housing and Redevelopment Authority meeting – Thursday, April 23, at Plymouth City Hall
• (Senior) Spring Dance – Monday, May 4, at the Plymouth Creek Center
• Walk with the Mayor – Monday, May 4, at the Plymouth Creek Center
• Bark in the Park – Saturday, May 30, at the Hilde Performance Center
Some upcoming public meetings will be virtual meetings. The public may submit comments or questions to be read aloud during the meetings.
Comments will be accepted via video or phone using the Zoom meeting platform (the web link and phone number will be published with the agenda), or by email. Emailed comments must be submitted prior to the close of the public hearing portion of the meeting or in advance – and the public is encouraged to allow time for technology delays.
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, City Council Meeting – Submit comments through the Zoom meeting or email City Clerk Sandy Engdahl at sengdahl@plymouthmn.gov
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 Planning Commission Meeting – Submit comments through the Zoom meeting or email planning@plymouthmn.gov
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 City Council Meeting – Submit comments through the Zoom meeting or email Engdahl at sengdahl@plymouthmn.gov
Residents and customers may conduct business by phone or online, including utility billing, recreation registration and some online building permits.
The city will evaluate the closure of facilities and cancellation of events and activities on an ongoing basis. For up-to-date information, a comprehensive list of closures and cancellations, and available resources, visit plymouthmn.gov/coronavirus.
