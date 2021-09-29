Plymouth is accepting applications for the 2021 Public Safety Citizens Academy – a free, 36-hour, 12-week course that meets 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning Oct. 28.
Each week features a different aspect of policing through lectures and hands-on demonstrations. One week will be dedicated to fire department operations.
The academy is designed to help strengthen the partnership between public safety professionals and the community by sharing information and promoting a better understanding of public safety services.
“This academy is a great way to learn about public safety in our community,” Public Safety Director Erik Fadden said. “If you are interested, curious or have questions about how we operate – we open our doors to offer a deeper look into the police and fire departments.”
Requirements
Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and live, worship, work or own a business in Plymouth. All participants must pass a background check. A prior criminal conviction will not automatically disqualify an applicant. The deadline to apply is Oct. 20, or until the class is full.
For more information, contact Community Relations Officer Jim Long at 763-509-5135 or visit plymouthmn.gov/citizensacademy.
