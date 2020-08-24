The Plymouth Public Safety Department is accepting applications for the Public Safety Citizens Academy, a free course geared toward expanding public knowledge of the police and fire departments. The academy meets 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning Sept. 17.
Due to COVID-19, the format will be altered based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health. Safety measures will include masks, limited class size and classes in a location that allows for social distancing.
Each week, an aspect of policing will be featured through lectures and hands-on demonstrations. One week will be dedicated to Fire Department operations. Topics include an overview of the Police Department, including a tour; patrol operations, K-9 demonstration; police tactics; narcotics enforcement and trends in the community; investigations; crime prevention; and SWAT.
Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and live, worship, work or own a business in Plymouth. All participants must pass a background check. A prior criminal conviction will not automatically disqualify an applicant. The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 11. For more information or to apply, contact Jim Long at 763-509-5135 or visit plymouthmn.gov/citizensacademy.
