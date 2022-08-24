Left to right from the back row, junior naturalists are Aaron Casey-Fix, Silas Cowell, Angela Dederich, Jack Kottke, Indigo Schoneman, Anders Logan, Andrew Sorheim (front row, left to right) Kaylee Crump, Elise Hogg, Nora Lindeman, River Muggli, Nico Paterakis, Henry Weig, Margot Sullivan. Not pictured: Shiloh Anderson Landis, Ansel Boger, Ames Davis, Revaya Davis, Malcolm Drumbeater, Adam Guenzel, James Hunter, Jason Kraft, Alice Loschy, Modesty Manion, Andrew Margalli, James McCarthy, Solomon Norquist, Anna Rosen, Nina Rossiter, Arwen Sawyer, Ruby Theisen, Otis Trachsel and Daniel Trivonov. (Submitted photo)
Playground junior leaders from left to right are Sami Ramirez, Jacob Erlandson, Erin Eichten, June Zilka, Ayla Senyruekli, Leo Miller, Julian Lukas, Maddie O’Hara and Axel O’Hara. Not pictured: Josh Affeldt, Ryan Cachat, Niyome Colvin, Lauren Culp, Tess Culp, Clara Ekkers, Adam Guenzel, Ava Howell, Pali Mielke, Liam Muzzio, Tobias Nelsen, Aidan Schaack, Bailey Schneeberg, Evan Scott, Quinlan Spencer, Jamin Svejda, Ethan Yakes, Stella Kroells, Isaac Katter, Grant Haggerty, Malachi Powe, Mary Thornton, Micha Colvin and Will Brettingen. (Submitted photo)
City of St. Louis Park playground junior leaders and Westwood Hills Nature Center junior naturalists were recognized in August by the St. Louis Park City Council meeting for their service to the community this summer.
Together, these 33 volunteers in grades seven through 12 contributed more than 1,200 hours of service to the city.
Playground junior leaders are in grades seven through nine and helped full-time playground leaders with more than 1,300 youth ages 4-12 enrolled in summer playground programs at 13 sites in June, July and August.
Along with playground staff, junior leaders play a role in providing a positive experience for program participants. The junior naturalist program has been in place at Westwood Hills Nature Center for 30 years, with the goal of fostering responsibility, community service, initiative, teamwork and leadership skills in youth in grades seven through 12. This year, junior naturalists helped serve 320 summer camp participants. In addition to being recognized by the St. Louis Park City Council, the junior leaders and junior naturalists received a letter of recommendation and passes to the St. Louis Park Recreation Center ice arenas and Aquatic Park.
