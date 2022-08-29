Last week, the Minnesota Select youth soccer team returned to the U.S. after playing games against teams in Cataluña and Madrid, Spain.
The team, selected, trained and led by coach Dusan Jakica, flew to Barcelona and traveled north to a soccer, sports and health resort in Seva, Catalonia. From there they traveled to play three games against seasoned French (Carcassonne) and Spanish teams with great results.
Jakica also arranged a visit to Camp Nou, Barcelona’s home stadium, where the players were delighted to meet Barcelona’s world champion Futsal team.
During their stay, the team toured Tessa del Mar, a beach resort with a medieval fort, and Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter for some history and culture, and relished in the Spanish cuisine.
After experiencing the fast train from Barcelona to Madrid at 130 mph, the team congregated at the Hotel Ciudad de Futbol, home of the Spanish National Team where they trained and played the youth team of Fuenlabrada and Leganés, last year’s winner of the La Liga’s second division championship.
“Minnesota Select showed great ability and strength against these seasoned teams and surprised the locals with their skills and tenacity,” according to a news release from Arturo Izquierdo.
The trip was capped with a visit to the Atletico Madrid Stadium and training session with Atletico Madrid coaches and also a visit to Alava, a medieval town home of Miguel de Cervantes, the author of Don Quixote.
“The whole group then enjoyed an unforgettable dinner at a local restaurant praised by team members and parents as well,” the release stated.
The next morning the team and parents boarded flights to “good ole Minnesota with a general feeling of exhilaration that surpassed everyone’s expectations. The team members left with a strong sense of having succeeded and grown from the training, games and foreign experience,” according to the release.
