Last week, the Minnesota Select youth soccer team returned to the U.S. after playing games against teams in Cataluña and Madrid, Spain.

The team, selected, trained and led by coach Dusan Jakica, flew to Barcelona and traveled north to a soccer, sports and health resort in Seva, Catalonia. From there they traveled to play three games against seasoned French (Carcassonne) and Spanish teams with great results.

team

The Minnesota Select youth soccer team in Spain.

