While physical services are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, many places of worship are using technology to keep congregations connected.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Hopkins
“Faith is the element that brings purpose and meaning to many people’s lives,” said Pastor John D.F. Nelson of Gethsemane Lutheran Church. “It’s crucial that we maintain connection during this time when so much is unknown,” and continue to share the message of hope.
To do that, the leaders at the Hopkins church had to completely reinvent how they served their congregation through online offerings, something they hadn’t done before.
Now, Gethsemane is providing virtual worship opportunities, where the pastor, along with a handful of singers and video tech crew members, conduct service and post it online.
They also offer online connections through Zoom video conference for church ministries including youth groups.
Through the online services, Nelson said their reach has even gone beyond their current congregation.
For example, many people who have moved away and haven’t yet found a new faith community are tuning into the online services.
Also, members who are often traveling for work and can’t make it to the physical service on Sunday are now able to tune in online.
While Nelson sees this as an opportunity to connect more people to faith during this time and in the future, he also knows the importance of coming together as a church community.
“There is nothing that can replace the tangible relationship a faith community provides to bring the love of God incarnate, but this is the best we can do for now,” he said.
For worship services, visit https://bit.ly/2Up2mw1.
Beth El Synagogue, St. Louis Park
Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park has closed its physical doors to the public, but its virtual services have helped it connect with Jewish people throughout the nation and the world.
The synagogue is offering virtual services every morning and afternoon as well as Shabbat services on Zoom. Other online endeavors include study groups and discussions, classes, singalongs and storytimes. Rabbi Avi Olitzky said people from as far away as Chile have participated.
“We have people really of all ages who are using their computers in ways they never have before,” he said. “Though we are not offering programming in person, we are actually potentially reaching far greater numbers because of the volume of programming we are offering and the reach of the virtual world.”
Staff members are meeting virtually from their homes as well.
“Even though everyone is alone, we’re 10 times busier,” Olitzky said.
He’s been hearing from people via text, social media and email.
“We’re trying to do our best to engage with everyone, within reason,” he said.
The rabbi has been connecting with the larger faith community, including teaching a class for students from the nearby Catholic school Benilde-St. Margaret’s through Google Meet.
“I think each synagogue is being compelled to find its voice and relevance during this crisis and challenge,” Olitzky said. “They’re being challenged to think through how they can continue to serve their community.”
Although clergy are exempt from Gov. Tim Walz’s orders relating to social distancing, Olitzky said Beth El Synagogue staff are still endeavoring to do so as much as possible.
“At this point, even if we were called to do end-of-life rites and rituals, we would probably work with the family to do so over the phone or through FaceTime,” he said. “The exception of that is the officiation of a funeral perhaps, but even that is something we’re still navigating.”
Staff members have had experience with offering prayers and blessings by phone in the past if a person no longer lives near the synagogue or if a rabbi could not reach a hospital in time, he noted.
With Passover set to begin the evening of Wednesday, April 8, synagogue leaders are still encouraging congregants to observe seders at home or through Zoom. However, the synagogue has canceled the Community Pesach Seder planned Thursday, April 9. Staff members are considering replacing it with a virtual event.
Olitzky said he remains concerned about people who are in need of community connections and who may not have access to technology. A Beth El Caring Committee has been reinvigorated to check in with members of the synagogue by phone.
“We are creating connections that we’ve never created before,” Olitzky said. “I think the pandemic has brought all of us – not just houses of worship – into a sphere of outreach and engagement that we should have been doing all along. God willing, what we’ll learn from this is that people need community, and the resources are out there to provide it. And when you have a strong community, nothing can stop you.”
For more information on Beth El Synagogue’s virtual programming, visit besyn.org.
Holy Family Catholic Church, St. Louis Park
The Rev. Joseph Johnson at Holy Family Catholic Church remarked of the pandemic’s impact, “What an upheaval. I don’t think anyone’s immune right now.”
The church is open for Saturday confessions and adoration, a personal period of prayer, but all in-person masses and other activities have been suspended indefinitely.
“We saw the need people have to go according to their faith tradition to a place of prayer but obviously not to have a group gathering,” Johnson said. “We’re here and open and available for people to find a peaceful oasis in the middle of the storm.”
The church is limiting the number of people who can enter the church at any given time to 10. Staff members disinfect pews multiple times a day and encourage people to wash hands. Holy water has been removed to avoid the spread of the virus.
Church leaders are conducting daily prayer services in a live stream on the internet and have been sending out encouraging emails. Staff members are calling all members to see if they have any needs. Some have lost jobs or become ill, although Johnson said most so far have been holding steady.
“Older parishioners and people with underlying health conditions obviously are fearful, but that’s why we want to be of support to them both emotionally and spiritually,” Johnson said.
Most of the ministry takes place from afar, but Johnson said clergy members at the church are still making personal visits when needed.
“If I would need to be called to a person at the hospital or nursing home in distress, there would be the protocols those centers would have in effect that we would follow,” he said.
While public liturgies are not taking place in person, he said it is possible for him to bring communion to a person who is sick.
Much of the staff’s time has been spent in learning the technology to communicate virtually with parishioners.
“That’s been a major undertaking to get everyone up to speed,” he said, noting that Holy Family Academy staff have also had to learn to connect with students virtually.
“As everything is ‘shut down,’ we’re actually busier than ever to try to adjust to the new normal and reach out to people through technology,” he said.
Walz said he will revisit state restrictions on Minnesota before Easter, which is Sunday, April 12. Johnson said the church is nevertheless making contingency plans in case gathering in person is not possible.
“Easter is obviously our holiest day of the entire year, so we’re continuing to plan for Easter but obviously under very different circumstances,” he said. “Instead of a crowd, we’re planning to broadcast over the internet.”
A choir of fewer than 10 people would provide music to accompany readings.
The restrictions are an economic hardship for churches along with businesses that have been forced to close or change, Johnson said.
“People so far are being very generous through online giving,” he said. “We have employees, too, that we don’t want to lay off, and I think people need support from church more rather than less.”
For more information, visit hfcmn.org.
Northwest Islamic Community Center, Plymouth
The Northwest Islamic Community Center in Plymouth, which draws members from across the Twin Cities, has closed its worship site until further notice and is connecting virtually instead.
Two weeks before the governor announced the guidelines to restrict gatherings to no more than 10 persons, board members of the center were already in discussion with the Minnesota Muslim Leaders Coalition to determine the best practice for the safety of its members, according to Sadia Tarannum, board chair. Therefore, they were fully prepared to suspend congregational prayers, in which members stand shoulder to shoulder on the carpet in the prayer room.
Congregational prayers and other programs were suspended the same day and the building was cleaned and disinfected a few days later and the building is closed.
Currently, Saifullah Mohammed, the resident scholar, is available for counseling and appointments by emails and phone calls in lieu of office hours.
The decision will also likely affect Ramadan festivities, including daily iftar, which are sunset dinners hosted at the center during the 30 days, Tarannum said.
Typically, iftar draws 300 people to the mosque for both the daily community dinner and longer congregational prayer.
The board may decide to do a shorter prayer and cancel the dinner, according to Tarannum.
“This is a time for renewing our faith, too,” Tarannum said.
While it may seem gloomy and bleak with the COVID-19 concerns, Tarannum said, “It’s a time to reconnect back to our faith and put things into perspective.”
She recommends reflecting on and having gratitude for what’s most important in each other’s lives, such as family and those basic essentials.
“It’s tough, but we will get through this, and we have to get through this as a community,” she said.
To stay in touch during this time of isolation, the center offers ways to connect via Facebook and WhatsApp Messenger, offering texting and video calling, as well as through social groups to provide that “community feeling,” Tarannum said.
