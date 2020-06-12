Gretchen Piper

Gretchen Piper, of Wayzata, has received the DFL endorsement for her campaign to represent Senate District 33.

“I was raised in a family that emphasizes service to the community,” said Piper. “It’s with that same spirit that I will serve in the Minnesota Senate.”

A mother of two and a small business owner, Piper pledges to put shared community values into action, focusing on her work on excellence in education, access to affordable health care for all Minnesotans and environmental protections. She is also committed to expanding broadband access to all parts of Minnesota to help drive the economic recovery.

“It is clear that there’s never been a more urgent time to bring a strong, collaborative, solutions-focused voice to the Minnesota Legislature,” Piper said. “The global health crisis and shattered economy highlight our shared vulnerability. George Floyd’s violent death and the protests that followed remind us all of deep suffering and profound inequities. To recover and thrive, we must strive for solutions that work for all of us. That starts in our communities and stretches to our Capitol.”

Piper runs a small business where she works with nonprofits to ensure that they have the resources and resilience they need to strengthen their communities.

“Serving District 33 in the Minnesota Senate will give me a distinct opportunity to help make Minnesota work better for people and businesses throughout the state,” said Piper. “I want to be part of constructive, common-sense solutions that benefit our communities – all of us.”

Info: gretchenpiper.com

