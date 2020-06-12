Gretchen Piper, of Wayzata, has received the DFL endorsement for her campaign to represent Senate District 33.
“I was raised in a family that emphasizes service to the community,” said Piper. “It’s with that same spirit that I will serve in the Minnesota Senate.”
A mother of two and a small business owner, Piper pledges to put shared community values into action, focusing on her work on excellence in education, access to affordable health care for all Minnesotans and environmental protections. She is also committed to expanding broadband access to all parts of Minnesota to help drive the economic recovery.
“It is clear that there’s never been a more urgent time to bring a strong, collaborative, solutions-focused voice to the Minnesota Legislature,” Piper said. “The global health crisis and shattered economy highlight our shared vulnerability. George Floyd’s violent death and the protests that followed remind us all of deep suffering and profound inequities. To recover and thrive, we must strive for solutions that work for all of us. That starts in our communities and stretches to our Capitol.”
Piper runs a small business where she works with nonprofits to ensure that they have the resources and resilience they need to strengthen their communities.
“Serving District 33 in the Minnesota Senate will give me a distinct opportunity to help make Minnesota work better for people and businesses throughout the state,” said Piper. “I want to be part of constructive, common-sense solutions that benefit our communities – all of us.”
Info: gretchenpiper.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.