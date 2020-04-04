Pieh named Minnetonka’s employee of the year

Steve Pieh, recipient of this year’s Spirit of Minnetonka award. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF MINNETONKA)

The 2020 Spirit of Minnetonka award, given annually to the city’s employee of the year, was recently presented to Minnetonka Senior Services and Activities Manager Steve Pieh, who has worked to enhance the lives of city residents since 1978.

During his tenure, Pieh has been involved in developing and promoting programs and services to meet the diverse needs of residents 55 and older. His development of a program to stimulate and benefit residents with dementia has been a success, and an example of how his work makes an immeasurable impact, according to a press release from the City of Minnetonka.

