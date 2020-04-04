Pieh named Minnetonka’s employee of the year

The 2020 Spirit of Minnetonka award, given annually to the city’s employee of the year, was recently presented to Minnetonka Senior Services and Activities Manager Steve Pieh, who has worked to enhance the lives of city residents since 1978.
During his tenure, Pieh has been involved in developing and promoting programs and services to meet the diverse needs of residents 55 and older. His development of a program to stimulate and benefit residents with dementia has been a success, and an example of how his work makes an immeasurable impact, according to a press release from the City of Minnetonka.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.