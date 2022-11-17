“Our Past Leads to Our Future” by James Prince took first place in the 2021 Picture Wayzata Photo Contest. Photographers of all ages and abilities are invited to send in scenes of the community for the city’s annual photography contest.(Photo by James Prince)
Photographers of all ages and abilities are being encouraged to grab their cameras and capture images for the eighth annual Picture Wayzata photo contest.
The photography contest is meant to showcase Wayzata, and everyone is encouraged to participate. Photographers may submit up to two photos for the contest, and submitted images must have been taken within the city limits of Wayzata in 2019 or later.
“Show us Wayzata in a new light or from a different angle,” said Olivia Laskey, communications coordinator for the city of Wayzata. “Show us your quiet corners so that we can see areas that maybe we don’t see on a daily basis.”
Photographers have until Friday, Dec. 16 to submit their images, which must be previously unpublished and not submitted in past Wayzata photography contests.
In past years, Picture Wayzata submissions have included children playing, lakeshore views, fishing outings with the family, city destinations or landmarks, parks, trails, downtown Wayzata streetscapes, pets, wildlife and nature landscapes. Photographs from all seasons are encouraged.
Submitted qualifying photos will be placed in an online album on the city’s Facebook page. A time frame will be specified when the album is uploaded and the public will cast votes by “liking” their favorite photos. The photos with the most likes will win.
First-, second- and third-place photos will be awarded gift cards. In addition, winning photographs will be featured on the Picture Wayzata photo contest winners’ webpage and other city communications or publications.
