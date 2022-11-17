wz17NW_PictureWayzata.jpeg

“Our Past Leads to Our Future” by James Prince took first place in the 2021 Picture Wayzata Photo Contest. Photographers of all ages and abilities are invited to send in scenes of the community for the city’s annual photography contest. (Photo by James Prince)

Photographers of all ages and abilities are being encouraged to grab their cameras and capture images for the eighth annual Picture Wayzata photo contest.

The photography contest is meant to showcase Wayzata, and everyone is encouraged to participate. Photographers may submit up to two photos for the contest, and submitted images must have been taken within the city limits of Wayzata in 2019 or later.

Tags

Load comments