Photo contest

(Submitted photo)

The grand-prize winning photograph from last year’s Picture Plymouth Photo Contest, “In their Own Little World of Happiness” was captured by Pavan Koya. Entries for this year’s contest are due Aug. 31.

The annual Picture Plymouth Photo Contest will accept entries Aug. 1-31.

Photo categories include people and families, community activities and events, pets, wildlife and nature and city landmarks.

All entries must be submitted digitally via plymouthmag.com. The City of Plymouth and Plymouth Magazine partner to host the annual contest.

Each entrant must live, work or attend school in the community and photos must be taken in Plymouth between Sept. 1, 2019, to Aug. 31, 2020.

A winner for each category will be selected, as well as a grand-prize winner. The grand-prize winner will receive $100. Top picks in each category will receive $50. For complete contest rules, visit plymouthmag.com.

After the contest closes, residents may visit the website to vote for the readers’ choice winner.

Those who enter the contest may see their work in print even if they do not win. Photos submitted to the contest will be used in city publicity. The magazine will also publish the photographs.

