A Pickup Truck Opera performance is planned 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Oak Hill Park, 3201 Rhode Island Ave. S. in St. Louis Park.
The organization Mixed Precipitation will present the event, which is intended for audience members of any age.
According to a description, “This adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey, uses selections from Monteverdi’s 1639 opera, Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria (The Return of Ulysses to his Homeland), told with the spirit of a country carnival. Our production features a musical mix of baroque melodies and Dolly Parton tunes.”
There is no cost to attend, but organizers are asking visitors to register at bit.ly/3AR2zdB.
The performance is supported by a grant from the Arts & Culture Grant Program, a collaboration of the city of St. Louis Park, the St. Louis Park Community and Youth Development Fund and St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.