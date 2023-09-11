A214STAwayzatafirstdayofschool.jpg

A smiling student was greeted by a staff member on the morning of first day of school for the Wayzata School District. (Photo courtesy Wayzata School District)
A214STAwayzatafirstdayofschool1.jpg

The walkway to Wayzata Central Middle School was packed with eager students ready for their first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 5. (Photo courtesy Wayzata School District)
A214STAwayzatafirstdayofschool2.jpg

Birchview Elementary School Principal Ashley Farrington gives a high-five to a student arriving by bus for the first day of school. (Photo courtesy Wayzata School District)
A214STAwayzatafirstdayofschool3.jpg

A group of students walk to school for the first day of school for Wayzata School District. (Photo courtesy Wayzata School District)
  

Tags

Load comments